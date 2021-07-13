Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Cameron Elijah Adams, 23, passed away unexpectedly on July 8th, 2021 in Seattle, WA at UW Medical Center. He was born on March 16th, 1998 in Yakima, WA to Josephine August and Corwin Adams.
Cameron graduated from Toppenish High School in 2016. After high school he pursued his college education at Eastern Washington University and became an Eagle. He was determined to become an elementary teacher. Cameron’s passion was football, THE WILDCAT BROTHERHOOD, and he loved the New England Patriots. It didn’t matter to him what anyone said, win or lose, he was a Patriot through and through. He enjoyed online gaming. He loved his pups and even Flower. He enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and LOVED his family time. Cameron wore his heart on his sleeve and cared deeply for those in his life. He was kind, respectful, generous and touched the lives of many in his 23 years.
Cameron is survived by his parents, Corwin Adams and Josephine August, and his sister Jaelynn Adams. He is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and forever friendships. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandma, Connie Adams; great-grandparents Chester (Jack) Adams and Agnes Skahan Adams; and great-aunt Vivian Adams; maternal grandpa Darrell August; great-grandpa Cicero August; great-grandma Thelma Dick; great-grandma Cecilia Jack; and uncle Dustin Hill.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 pm with a Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima, WA followed by a Graveside Service at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA. A Reception will follow the Graveside at Brookside Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
