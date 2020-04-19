Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Calvin Dee Clark was born in Mason City, Washington on March 21, 1940. He passed away on April 12, 2020. He was raised in Selah with his two sisters and identical twin brother. After graduating from high school, Cal joined the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he married Eileen McGowan. Cal worked hard his entire life. He was proud to be a union carpenter. He gave back by serving as the Director of the Carpenter Apprenticeship program for many years, taking great joy in bringing others into the trade. In 1977, he married Ann Dennis and together they expanded R & R Construction. He built many commercial buildings, his beautiful home and cabinets and furniture. Cal was the certified water operator for the Brown Taylor Water Co. for 40 years. As the neighborhood watchdog, he kept the Brown Lane area running smoothly and will be greatly missed. He was a past president of the Yakima Humane Society. He sure loved his cats Lupe, Jose, Stanley and Porter, and served in their honor. After retiring, Cal bought his first Harley in 2003. He added a lot of spunk to the local owners’ group. He served as their director and enjoyed all their events, especially the Toys for Tots ride. He won the crab feed raffles and door prizes so many times that he was almost banned from attending. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle to state rallies and Sturgis. Cal and Ann had many fun adventures with their buddies in the Squealers. Cal never lost his construction passion or efficiency expertise. He would redesign any building he was in and help the employees learn how to do their job. He offered input wherever he went. Cal was a world class collector! His collection of antique tools and memorabilia is museum worthy! He leaves behind a lifetime of worldly treasures. His grandchildren have fond memories of entering parades, Disneyland, model ship building, motorcycle trips, scrapbooking and “if you lived in the jungle” stories. Every summer, he faithfully got his pool ready so his family could enjoy the water. Cal was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Clark; twin brother, Clifford Clark; and sister, Roberta Philips. Cal is survived by his wife: Anna M Clark of Selah; children: Errol Clark of Sand Point ID, Sabrina Clark of Seattle; Linda Manske (Steve), Jennie Hodge, and Artie Dennis of Yakima; sister: Sharon of Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren: Nicole Evans, Tiffany Merrill (Darek), Justin Dennis, Jasper Clark, Rohmaun Gray, and Tyson Oliver-Norse; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Sydney, Rohmaun Jr., Khalil,Khamari and Ra’Kari. Thank you to all the friends who supported Ann and Cal. “Paulette, Nancy Jim, Dave and Kathy, you’re the best!” Thank you to all his buddies in the Selah McDonalds coffee group. “Joe, Larry and Steve, thank you.” “Thank you, Dr. Gabriel Lascar for unwavering care and kindness.” A celebration of his life and 80th birthday party will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts in Cal’s name may be sent to the Yakima Humane Society. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
