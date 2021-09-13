June 9, 1941 - September 6, 2021
C. Maurice Peugh was the first child of Harold and Laura Peugh of Harrah, Washington, born on June 9, 1941 in Yakima, and died at age 80 on September 6, 2021 in Yakima. He attended Harrah Grade School and was a 1960 graduate of White Swan High School. He served a year as Washington State President of the Future Farmers of America, attended Washington State University for two years and farmed in Harrah for many years. He was a deeply dedicated follower of Christ who served many years as a Sunday School teacher, church Elder and was on staff of Yakima Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church as Facility Administrator. He served with passion on the Board of SundownM Ranch for 43 years, from 1978 until Sept. 6, 2021. He had many good hobbies and perfectly organized collections too numerous to list! As a result of his love for woodworking many pieces of beautiful furniture are in use all over the church.
Maurice is survived by his precious wife of 41 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Peugh, three children: daughter Lindsey (Ben) Nusbaum, grandson Henry Maurice Nusbaum of Chicago; son Chris (Christine, Cheyanne and Chance) and Clint and Val (Carson, Charlee Blu, Dallas, Hayden and Damian), brother, Roger Peugh (Beth) of Van Wert, Ohio and sister Maxine (Jim) Currie of Cheboygan, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed. A close friend said: “Heaven has gained a mighty man, a gentle one, a loving one, a true man of God.”
The memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, 9 South 8th Ave., Yakima. Memorial donations can be made to the church for Camp Ghormley. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be share at www.keithandkeith.com.
