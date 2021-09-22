C. David Greene

Smith Funeral Home
Dave Greene, 70, of South Twin Lakes, Inchelium, WA passed away peacefully in his sleep September 17, 2021.
Dave was born December 26, 1950, in Prosser, WA, to Howard and Nona Greene. Dave was raised and attended school in Grandview, WA. He was the middle child with 2 brothers, Gary and Mike. On January 14, 1970, he married the love his life, Nancy Patnode, and they celebrated their 51st anniversary in January.
Dave spent his life building a successful tire business, Sunnyside Tire Center in Sunnyside, WA while living and raising his family in Zillah, WA. He loved coaching numerous youth sports in his free time. Dave had many hunting and fishing adventures with his brothers, sons, and grandsons. He enjoyed his retirement spending his summers at Twin Lakes in Inchelium, WA and his winters in Wellton, AZ, and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. Dave was always there for his family and could always be counted on in any situation.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Greene; daughter Shirley (Matt) Hawkinson of Portland, OR and their children Samantha, great-grandson Dominic Greene-Yanez, Michael, Kyle, Andrea, and Emily; Rob (Kerri) Greene of Zillah, WA and their children Kaylee, Madison and Emily; Bill (Rachel) Greene of Zillah, WA and their children David, Tyler and Eric; Dan (Jessica) of Lake Tapps, WA and their children Bella, Eli, and Quentin Hert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Nona Greene, and son, David Joseph.
Dave was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be missed by many.
The viewing will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm with a rosary at 6 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA.
The funeral service will be Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10 am at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA, followed by the burial at Zillah Cemetery and a lunch reception at the Zillah Civic Center. Please feel free to dress casually, jeans are welcome.
