Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Buey L. Davis was born March 3, 1922 in Yellville, Arkansas to Charles and Julie Davis. He passed away peacefully in his home on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He married his sweetheart, Nevel Davis, in Yellville, Arkansas, and they moved to Yakima, Washington in 1944 to work in the orchards. After approximately two years working in the orchards, he was offered a partnership in Parker Radiator Shop in Yakima. He operated Parker Radiator Shop for 50 years until his retirement.
Buey was a great outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, horseback riding, and water skiing. Buey spent many years packing horses into the back country and was a founding member of the Back Country Horsemen of Central Washington.
He was an expert water skier and taught many people in the Yakima Valley how to water ski over the years. His favorite thing was taking long pulls behind his boat on a slalom ski late in the afternoon near sunset when the water was smooth and glassy. He took great pride in being able to easily ski for over an hour at a time without stopping.
Buey was a lifelong member of the Masonic Order and was a past Master of Mount Adams Lodge No. 227 in Yakima. He was very adept at Masonic degree work and loved giving degree work to incoming masons.
Buey is survived by his two sons, Larry and his wife Paula, and Marty and his wife Joan.
Buey had seven grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
His sweetheart, Nevel, passed away July 14, 2012.
Graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Cemetery on Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
Viewing will be at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 4:00-8:00 P.M.
Buey left many wonderful memories for his family. To leave a memory for the family please visit www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In