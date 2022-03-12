Bud Kaiser

July 14, 1944 - March 8, 2022
Some heroes have a cape. Our hero has a shield, a shield he used to protect us with his love. Pa lost a strong battle to cancer March 8th with family by his side. He left this world with Jesus in his heart. Anyone who knew papa knew there was a story to be told and always leaving us with a smile. He loved his family & was never afraid to show it. He loved anything outdoors, sports and casinos but family gatherings was his favorite! Those who knew him have their own stories & special memories. Pa is survived by his wife of 57 plus years, Janie, 3 children, Alan, Kent (Elisa) and Debbie (Mike) Hanks, 10 grandchildren, Jami, Aaron, Liana (Wes), Mikey (Kiley), Adam, Bub (Ashley), Samantha (Gavin), Kellie (Corrie), Alex & Sye, 10 great-grandchildren, Graiden, Lauren, Wyatt, Alli, Jaxxson, Easton, Walter, Jewel, Ryleigh & two fur babies, Mina & Mikka, who all were part of his life daily.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held in his honor March 20th, 12-3:00 pm at the Arboretum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Cards & memories can be sent to 130 American Fruit Road, Yakima 98903.
