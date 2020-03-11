Buckley James Perala, age 41, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home in Yakima, WA.
Buck was born in Yakima April 18, 1978 to Doyle and Connie (Bibb) Perala.
Buck lived in Yakima all his life and was educated at West Valley High School. Buck married Mellissa (Larson). They had three children, Connor, Katie, and Kari, and two stepchildren, Nick, and Destiny. Buck was a proud father. He loved his children very much. He loved spending time in the mountains with his family hunting and fishing. He had fond memories as a child of hunting and fishing with his grandpa William Bibb and his two cousins Charles and Billy Dorrell.
Buck worked at Insulation Specialist N.W., where he worked for many years, and he enjoyed working there.
Buck is survived by his wife Mellissa Perala of Yakima, son Connor Perala, daughters Katie and Kari Perala of Yakima, stepchildren Nick and Destiny Larson of Yakima, mother Connie Perala (Randy Appleby) of Yakima, brothers Packy and Mike Perala of Yakima, sister Jenny, nephew Sam and niece Alexys Ayala of Yakima, grandparents William and Marjorie Bibb of Yakima, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Buck was preceded in death by his father Doyle Perala, grandparents Edward and Racheal Perala, and brother Mitch Perala.
There will be a celebration for Buckley James Perala’s life with family and friends in mid-April.
