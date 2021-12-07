Bubba Enfield, age 64, entered the gates of heaven peacefully on Saturday November 27th, 2021 in Gold Beach, Or. while visiting his children.
Bubba was born April 30th, 1957 in Coquille, Or. to Dale and Bonnie Enfield. He resided in the Yakima, Washington area for 40 years. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He enjoyed bbq’ing on summer nights, going fishing with his buddies, visiting Oregon to see his family and simply taking it one day at a time. Bubba was a spiritual man who avidly attended the full gospel holiness church. He was also a dedicated member of A.A. for 13 years.
Bubba will be forever cherished and remembered by his wife Sharon Enfield, his daughters Emily and Shania Enfield, step child Kaylee Tibbett, his grandson Tatum and lots of friends of family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and daughter Jessica.
A celebration of Bubbas life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday December 11th at the Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2120 S. 3rd Ave. Yakima, Wa. 98903.
If so desired, contributions to Bubba’s service may be brought to his celebration of life.
