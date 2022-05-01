July 27, 1936 - April 23, 2022
Bryce Richardson, age 85, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Spokane, Washington.
Bryce is survived by his wife Nancy Richardson, and daughters Pam (Richard) Gamache and Becky (Robert) Barr.
He is also survived by grandchildren Melissa (Matt) Vaughn, Jennifer Gamache, Matt (Alisha) Griffith and Justin Gamache; and great-grandchildren Brendan Matheis, Miles Vaughn, Brody Vaughn, Elijah Warble and Olivia Griffith.
Bryce is preceded in death by his parents Merl and Marcus Richardson and his sister Leana Drown.
As requested by Bryce, no services will be held.
