Our brother, Bryce Adams, crossed over on January 27, 2022.
He was born on September 3, 1947 and grew up in Cowiche — a place he loved dearly. After suffering a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 11, his life path became filled with challenges. But he persevered — meeting each one with determination and grit.
In spite of his paralysis, he took pleasure in playing his guitar, drums, and doing outside tasks at home. Bryce even taught himself small engine repair and kept the lawnmowers going! He walked miles and took solace in watching the beauty of the sky and landscape around him.
Bryce was happiest when he could drive. He felt freedom and joy as he traveled the open road… preferably at a fast pace. Failing health brought him to Seattle and eventually to Spokane where his sisters could help with his care. But his heart remained in the Yakima Valley.
He was predeceased by his parents, Don C. Adams and Doris Adams. And he leaves behind two sisters who loved him so much: Marieta (Mickey) Smith and Sharon (Dave) Stoltenberg, along with two nieces: Jyl Stoltenberg and Erica Stoltenberg.
In his memory, take time to care for/speak to someone who may be lonely or in need of a kind word. And be grateful for all the wonderful things in your life… no matter how small.
