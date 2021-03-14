Bryan Keith Johnson, beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 50 on March 6, 2021 of pneumonia complications from COVID-19.
Born in Bremerhaven, Germany on May 30, 1970, Bryan lived in Bremerhaven, Berlin and later moved extensively around the United States before graduating from high school in Marysville, WA.
Bryan met Chrissy Dress when he and a friend performed a Chrissy rescue operation in the middle of a snowstorm. They fell in love, married in April 1997, and found out they were pregnant with Chazz shortly afterward.
He was a weed applicator for many years at both Kittitas and Grant County Noxious Weed Control Boards and loved working outdoors.
Bryan adored being Chrissy’s husband and being a hands-on dad to Chazz, creating and building with his hands, and throwing frequent BBQs for friends and family. He was infinitely patient and would lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
He was “Uncle Fun”—a joyful and positive presence—and will be so deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Bryan is survived by his cherished wife Chrissy (Dress) Johnson and best friend and son Chazz; mother Diana (Calahan) Johnson of Kennewick; sister Michele Johnson and niece Kelsy of Kennewick; grandparents Bud and Helen Calahan of Yakima; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his niece; his “brother from another mother” Dan Piles and wife Cheri of Tenino; and father-in-law Bill Dress and wife Mary Ann of Moses Lake.
Bryan was preceded in death by his father James Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bryan’s name to the Special Olympics.
