Bruce Kirkham, 68, passed away at Yakima Memorial hospital on September 26, 2021.
Bruce grew up in Sunnyside, WA. He graduated with the high school class of 1971. He met his wife Sylvia in school, they both attended the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and were active in their youth groups. He would happily offer her a ride home from church. You could say Sylvia was a good influence on Bruce. They were married in 1974 the year after Sylvia graduated.
Bruce received a degree in the agrichemical business from Columbia Basin College. He was a fieldman for J.R. Simplot where he started his career in sales. He took pleasure in meeting and becoming lifelong friends with customers throughout the valley.
Upon seeing his potential he was encouraged to sell cars for Sunfair Chevrolet. Taking the challenge he moved his family to Yakima to start another adventure. Working hard he learned what he needed to open his own car store, Bruce Kirkham’s Auto World.
Bruce was a positive leader, good provider and a fun loving guy. He enjoyed barbecues, motorcycle rides, Seahawk football and trips on the side by side. Upon thinking of retirement, he went fishing whenever he could talk someone into going with him.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sylvia, a son, Clayton Kirkham and a daughter, Contessa Giussi (Matt), two grandchildren and a sister, Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Shirley Kirkham, his siblings, Rick, Terri and William and a grandson, Wyatt.
A memorial service will be held on Friday November 19, 2021 at 11:00 at the Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, located at 9 S. 8th Ave. in Yakima. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
