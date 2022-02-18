Smith Funeral Home
Bruce Clayton Johnson, 78, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2022 in Prosser, WA. Bruce was born April 8, 1943 in Ortonville, Minnesota where he lived with his parents, Birdnie and Clayton Johnson and his sister, Julianne, surrounded by his large extended family. When he was 10 years old his family made the big move to Oregon. They landed in Corvallis, OR where Bruce graduated high school and went on to Oregon State University. Go Beavs! Bruce was an excellent fraternity brother and an inconsistent student. He took a break from college and traveled Europe with his first wife and the US Army. He was stationed in Germany where his daughter was born. After discharge from the Army he returned to Corvallis with his family, returned to college, added a son to his family and graduated as a teacher. Bruce and his family moved to Washington in 1971 and got his first teaching position at Toppenish High School where he taught English and a little history until he retired. Bruce also coached wrestling and the knowledge bowl team. He continued to serve in the Army National Guard until he retired as a Major. Bruce married Susan in 1999 with their young granddaughters as the cutest flower girls. Bruce and Susan built a house and a life together in Grandview, WA surrounded by family, dogs, and many friends. Bruce suffered from a brain tumor 15 years ago that took most of his sight and almost his life. He lost his ability to drive, read and be entirely independent but he didn’t lose his determination to live a full life. Despite this setback, he rarely complained. He said “a little more sight would be better, but a little less would be so much worse!” Bruce and Susan continued to live active lives together traveling, enjoying their children and grandchildren, and spending time with their many friends. Bruce became a member of Susan’s church, making new friends and always excited for the Men’s Bible Study group.
Bruce loved hunting and fishing and being outdoors with his dog. He loved to read and listen to music. Bruce loved his friends and family. He loved yellow flowers on the table, reading random chapters of Moby Dick in the shed, dark beer, Beaver sports, The Sopranos, a good book, thoughtful conversations, stories of honest moments, the right shade of red and having the best things for Susan. Bruce was a great collector of people with the best group of friends from high school, college, the army, the national guard, teachers, students, neighbors and other interesting people. Bruce will be greatly missed by all.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan, his daughter, Heidi (Eric), Susan’s children Julie (Ray) and Ryan (Sindy), his sister, Julianne, his grandchildren Tiana, Erin, Taran, John, Kaden, Talia, Kyan, Destiny, and Evan, two nieces, a nephew and three sisters-in-law and their families. Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Chris, and his parents Birdnie and Clayton.
Memorial service will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Bethany Community Church, 201 Birch Ave, Grandview WA. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Heifer International - www.heifer.org. Those wishing to sign Bruce’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
