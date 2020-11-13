Evans Funeral Chapel
Bruce Carman, age 54, caught the early ferry ride to heaven on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Bruce was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 31, 1966 to John Carman and Barbara Carman. He grew up in Prosser, WA and graduated from Prosser High School with the class of 1984. He attended Big Bend Community College, Moses Lake, for one year, then completed his associate’s degree at Yakima Valley Community College.
In 1985, Bruce met his beautiful wife, Timi Phillips, while working at KFC in Sunnyside. They were married in 1987 and later moved to the San Francisco Bay area where they welcomed their first son, Chad, in 1989. Soon after, Bruce moved his family to Yakima where the family grew by welcoming son Brant in 1991 and daughter Kelli in 1993.
In Yakima, Bruce was a manager of KFC and then a long-time employee of Costco, gaining many friends along the way. Bruce eventually landed a job that suited him best working as an Equipment Technician in the agricultural industry. He was very entrepreneurial with ventures such as owning and operating Another Knot Wood Shop, IMIT Consulting LLC, and many other projects.
Throughout his upbringing, Bruce enjoyed family vacations to Lincoln City, OR, and passed on his love for the beach and its treasures to his family and friends. Bruce most enjoyed spending time with those close to him on Shaw Island in the San Juan Islands. He loved boating, crabbing, scouring the beach for rocks, hanging out around a roaring fire at camp, sunsets, and bringing laughter to all of those that surrounded him.
When home in Yakima, Bruce spent countless hours on his tractor creating a sanctuary in the field below the house for family, friends and animals to gather. Prior to his passing, Bruce was in the process of putting the finishing touches on his shop with the hopes of creating a cozy atmosphere for everyone to come together to laugh, relax and create lifelong memories. Bruce always did his best to ensure that the people around him were happy and comfortable, never hesitating to lend a jacket from his shoulders or a blanket to anyone that seemed chilly. He was very proud of all that his children have accomplished and the successful adults they have become. Bruce will be well remembered for his respect, knowledge, ingenuity and best of all, his ever-present selflessness.
Bruce is survived by Timi, his wife of 33 years; three children, Chad, Brant (Amanda), and Kelli Tyrrell (Ryan); father, John Carman and wife Mary Ellen; brothers, Ernie and Ladd; nieces Alaina and Anna; in laws, Jack and Joanne Phillips; his dear Shaw family; beloved dogs, Katy and Kono; and countless friends that meant the world to him. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Carman.
Due to the current public health situation, a celebration of Bruce’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit http://Youtu.be/K2zxWLYFP18 to view a slideshow of the past few years of Bruce’s life and to share a memory or condolence with Bruce’s family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shaw Islanders Inc., PO Box 443, Shaw Island, WA 98286, note on check “medical fund.”
In honor of Bruce’s memory, please have him in your thoughts the next time you enjoy a cold Corona. To share memories of Bruce, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com/obituary/bruce-carman.
