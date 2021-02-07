Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Bruce Arthur Lawrence, age 70, passed away in Yakima, Wa. on January 31, 2021.
Born on October 31, 1950 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Donald and Joyce Lawrence, Bruce was the middle child of five. In his younger years, Bruce loved playing in the family orchard with his siblings and cousins and often recited stories of mischief and adventure. After graduating from Highland High School, Bruce spent time in the Army Reserve. Later in life he found love and was blessed with his two children Matthew and Whitney. As his kids grew, he enjoyed watching Whitney play volleyball for West Valley High School and Bellevue Community College. He also traveled the northwest to watch Matt compete in ski racing. After a long career in sales with Yakima based RV manufacturer Western RV and later Canopy Country RV, Bruce retired and worked part-time at the Yakima Elks Club and Sporthaus respectively. Although he enjoyed skiing, golf was his passion! He often joked that he played left-handed “because right got too easy!” though his friends at the course would probably beg to differ! Last summer he “shot his age,” a score of 69, boasting to everyone that not many accomplish that feat. The only thing Bruce loved more than playing golf was being a father and more recently a grandfather. He adored his granddaughter Peyton and loved playing her favorite game of hide and seek. In November, Matt and Cori welcomed their son Liam and Bruce was so proud to have a grandson who would carry on the Lawrence family name and was excited to watch him grow. Bruce was extremely excited for his daughter Whitney’s upcoming wedding to her fiancé Winslow Lee. Walking Whitney down the aisle would have been one of his proudest moments.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Joyce Lawrence and brother Steve Lawrence. He is survived by his children Matt Lawrence (wife Cori) and Whitney Lawrence (fiancé Winslow), grandchildren Peyton and Liam, and siblings Laraine Knight (husband Deen), Marty Lawrence (wife Vicky) and Teresa Fossum (husband Sig). Bruce was a great friend, a loving son, brother, cousin, father and grandfather and will be sorely missed by many.
