Brooks Haney

Our beautiful daughter Brooks passed away June 28th, 2021 after a courageous fight with cancer (cancer won). She was the light of our life. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Brooks could always make you laugh with her dry sense of humor.
Brooks loved collecting action figures, especially Star Wars, and building Lego cities.
Brooks is survived by her dad and mom, Paul and Pam Haney, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Thank you, Aunt Kathy, Rick, Gayle, Tammy, and Tracy, for being there for her. Special thanks to Rob and Alvina whom she loved and who helped us through this fight, and Sandy Allen whom she also loved so much. Thanks to Aaron Sanders for being such a great friend, Brooks loved you. Your cat Megan will miss you. Thanks to all the nurses and staff at Cottage in the Meadow, especially Jackie who hooked her up to Roku so she could watch her favorite shows, and Jay for the pizza.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or animal shelter, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Mom and Dad will miss you always and will be there soon. “May the force be with you.”
