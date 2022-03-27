Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Brian Reierson, 60, of Yakima, Washington, passed away on March 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ephrata, Washington on June 3, 1961, and loved tremendously by his parents Mikel and Gene Reierson. Brian grew up around the northwest but was primarily raised in Selah, Washington and attended Selah High School as a Viking. He prided himself on being a truck driver for the last 41 years and decided that FedEx was the place to stay. He went on making many friends in the office, on deliveries, and in everyday life.
Brian married the wonderful mother of his daughters, Dana Reierson, on August 11, 1990. Brian is survived by his daughters Courtnie Ramsey and Aubrey Reierson, as well as his grandson Jackson Ramsey. Brian is also survived by his loving parents Gene and Mikel Reierson, his brother Troy Reierson and wife Trista, and their daughter Tawny.
Brian was known for his outgoing personality and a humor that could make anyone laugh. He expressed his wisdom in many ways and stories; he always shared his experiences with anyone who’d listen, and they always came back for more.
His memorial will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Keith and Keith Funeral Home, reception to follow. The family insists that people come with happy memories and stories to share.
