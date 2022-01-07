Brian Ralph Keller was born on November 2nd, 1951 to H. Ralph And Cecil Keller in Logan, Utah. He lived for a time in South Dakota after which the family moved to the Granger area. Brian graduated from Granger High School and went on to attend Brigham Young University. He served a 2 year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas North Mission. He returned to BYU where he met and married Joyce Lynn Vlazny. He worked collecting leaf cutter bees for most of his life, but also graduated from Central Washington University and acquired his CPA license, working in accounting until his passing on January 1st, 2022. He left 7 children: Jason Keller, Oriana Hosford, Katrina Williams, Cassandra Stewart, Andrew Keller, Julia Keller, and Michael Keller, and 11 grandchildren. He loved his family very much and we will miss him dearly! Memorial Services to be held on Saturday Jan. 15th at 11 am at the LDS church Englewood Bldg., 4307 Englewood Ave., Yakima, WA.
