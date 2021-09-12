Brian R. Parker died unexpectedly on August 29th, 2021. He was born on August 7th, 1948 in Ephrata, WA. Born to Gilbert and Jacqueline Parker. He lived in Quincy, WA, graduated from Quincy High School, Big Bend Community college and JM Perry Technical Institute for automotive and instrumentation. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul. He is survived by Sandy his wife of 51 ½ years, his sons Jeff (Amanda), Steven (Miranda), and Chris (Kelly), grandsons Cole, Samuel, Mason, and Braeden Parker, and nephew Paul Parker and niece Elisa Parker. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW or Wounded Warrior Project.
