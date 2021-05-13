It is with great sadness in our hearts to announce that Brian Quinn Reed passed away on April 30, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow. Brian was the youngest child of Charles and Sharon Zirkle Reed, he was born on May 22, 1963. He had many friends growing up in Wapato and graduated from Wapato High School.
Brian enjoyed skiing, fishing and camping in his younger years, but his favorite thing in the whole world was spending time with his daughters Savannah and Heather. He loved taking them places such as Burgerville, the Tri-Cities and Everett. He had a standing date with them every Tuesday, taking them to Magic’s Pizza. He celebrated Savannah’s high school graduation by taking her to Disney World and taking Heather to Disneyland for her graduation. He was always there to lend a helping hand, whether it be house sitting, taking his cousin to dinner or visiting his grandma every week and watching the Mariners with her. He was always there for us, never forgetting to call his brother or sisters on their birthdays. He enjoyed talking about sports, music, movies or just about anything, it was always fun conversing with him. Brian had a great sense of humor and was a fabulous joke teller. We are all going to miss him! He had a very resilient spirit and was always happy even when things weren’t going well in his life. He had a smile on his face at all times and rarely complained, even when he had health issues. Brian had a free spirit, with a kind, sweet soul.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Floren and Dorothy Zirkle and Henderson and Mary Reid. He is survived by his daughters, Savannah and Heather Reed, brother Chuck Reed, sisters Dawn (Stewart) Copeland and Michelle (Roy) Varn, 2 nephews, 3 nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Brian will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Hospice for their loving care of Brian in his final days. They are an amazing group of people.
