Brian Mark Winter passed into the hands of the Lord on January 25th, 2020 surrounded by his family at Cottage in the Meadow. He was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) in the fall of 2017. He fought a courageous God Honoring battle with this relentless disease. His confidence in his Lord and Savior was evident to all.
Brian was born November 6th, 1959 in Pasadena, CA. to Charles H. and Marilyn R. Winter. They eventually moved up to Harrah, WA. He graduated from White Swan High School and Central Washington University earning his degree in Law and Justice. Brian had always known that he wanted to have a career in law enforcement. He had a good friend who encouraged him to join the United States Marines, which he did. He had a 30-year career with Bravo Company 4th Tank Battalion serving as the Executive Officer, Commanding Officer and Battalion Commander of the largest tank company in the United States. He fought in Operation Desert Storm/Shield and then returned to Iraq to fight in the battle of Fallujah. He traveled all over the world, retiring in 2011 as a Lt. Colonel.
Brian’s dream to become a police officer came true when he was hired by the Union Gap Police Dept. in the early 1980’s. He served there for 3 years and then after returning from Desert Storm was hired by the Yakima County Sheriffs Office. He was a Sergeant for several years and then was promoted to Lieutenant. In 2014, he was elected to Sheriff and served out his 4-year term despite having been diagnosed with ALS. He did not seek re-election.
Brian had a passion for helping people. He was active in Block Watch and Search and Rescue. Most dear to his heart was keeping our kids safe in school by developing the Active Shooter Response Plan. He taught school staff how to protect our kids in the event of an active shooter in school districts all around our county. He also taught the same strategies to many businesses and churches in our area.
He worked tirelessly to improve the relationships among law enforcement agencies including the Yakama Nation Tribal Police.
Brian had many unknown accomplishments in his 60 years including having been a Hotshot firefighter for the Entiat Hotshot Bushmen in the early 70’s.
Soon after his diagnosis, he received an encouraging word form a pastor friend in California. Pastor McIntosh said, “Brian is a man on a mission, given by a sovereign God, to be played out on a public platform.” Prophetic words indeed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Tammy; daughter Makayla; sons Tyler and Andrew; brother Steve; grandson Gunner; father Pastor Charles; mother-in-law Darlene; brother-in-law Bill; also his beloved little dog Shasta. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn.
We wish to extend our thanks to Joleen and Julia at Memorial Hospice. Also Andrea, Morgan and the team at Cottage in the Meadow.
Viewing will be Monday February 3rd, 2020 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. The Funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 in the Yakima Valley SunDome at 1:00 PM. Concluding services will be immediately following at Tahoma Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ALS association to help find a cure for this brutal disease. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
