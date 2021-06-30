Brian Luna, 34, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 in San Felipe, Baja California alongside his uncle Julio Cesar Luna Navarro & his cousin Ivan Luque Luna in a car accident on the El Chinero San Felipe road heading towards the harbor. Brian Luna was born to Dolores Ramos & Benjamin Luna Navarro August 19, 1986 in Yakima, Washington. He was the oldest of 4 children. Brian was a loving son, father, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin & friend. He was the light of many lives & left his mark in each & every single one of them with his bright personality. His presence lit up any room he entered. Family was most important to Brian & he treated his friends as such. His son was the light of his life & his passion of being a father brought him utmost joy. Brian obtained his degree at Perry Tech & worked in IT for Legends Casino in Toppenish, WA since June 15, 2009. Brian navigated through life’s trials and tribulations with his sense of humor & loving humble open heart. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Mary Anne Enriguez & his uncle Albert Amado Aurelio Enriguez. Brian is survived by his mother Dolores Ramos & father Benjamin Luna Navarrro, his son Aven Jeremiah Luna, and his siblings: Benjamin Luna, Katie Ramos & Jaime Ramos. He also was survived by his aunts, uncles, & cousins. Brian’s family would like to thank family and friends who filled him with lots of love & support through all the years of his life. Brian’s celebration of life will be at 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday, July, 1, 2021 at All Nations Center Seventh Day Adventist Church in Wapato, WA followed by his burial in Reservation Community Memorial Park. It is with great gratitude that our family extends our deep appreciation to Annabel from Frye Chapel & Mortuary & Michael from Funeral & Cremation Care for all the dedication & support in the process of transferring my brother back to the U.S., as well as The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Wapato for welcoming our brother and family for assisting us with the celebration of his life & Pastor Steve Huey for spreading the word of God’s love & welcoming arms for our brother, his uncle & cousin on their way home to heaven. Brian will be deeply missed & forever remembered. And forever & always his mother’s baby he will be.
