Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Brian Keith Flores, 44, passed away unexpectantly on March 17, 2022, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, following a sudden illness. Brian was born June 18, 1977, in Sunnyside, WA. He was the youngest son to Roy Flores and Ruthie Robbins.
Brian was a very hard, dedicated worker and was employed at Safeway (Albertson’s) for 24 years. Perfecting and making the store look beautifully presented, which he was so proud of.
Brian had an infectious smile and laugh, was an avid Seahawks fan, a horror movie fanatic, and a self-proclaimed “Chef Beyond B,” loving to cook and make his own creations. Brian truly lived life to the fullest, enjoying the simple things, from fishing to Cape Disappointment, camping, traveling, BBQ’s; with a beer in his hand, to effortlessly loving on his family, lifelong friends, especially his children. Brian had two children, Alexis and Brian early in his life, whom he was so proud of, showering love upon them, as a single father. He met the love of his life Jessica (Jay), gaining four more children, Angela, Anayeli, Luz and Martin, then completing his family with his baby, Damion (Taco) Flores.
Brian will be greatly missed. “Our love for him is eternal and without end.” “This isn’t goodbye, it’s a ‘see you later.’”
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tomas and Consuelo Flores and Walter and Beverly Robbins. He is survived by his children, Alexis (Nikhil) Lizotte, Brian Flores II, Damion Flores, Angela Contreras, Anayeli Contreras, Luz Contreras, and Martin Contreras; his Love; Jessica (Jay) Contreras, his parents, Roy (Betty) Flores, Ruthie Robbins, his brothers, Robert Flores, Michael (Monica) Flores, Matthew Madden, his sister, Heather Carlson, his nephews, Hunter Flores and Hayden Carlson, his nieces, Lola Flores and Billie Carlson.
A Viewing will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, beginning at 9:30 am. Both will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in