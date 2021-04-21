Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel
Brian Harold Fargher, age 78, died April 16th, 2021 in Centerville, WA. He was the only son of Harold and Vera. Brian is survived by Linda and 5 children of combined families. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Brian’s love of the outdoors included his work as well as his social life; through the years he made many lifelong friends and had numerous stories he loved to share. Along with his many accomplishments are the life lessons he taught his sons and grandsons, what language to use while working on equipment and vehicles. May God bless and keep you, you are loved.
