On November 6, 1967, Brian Eugene Bjur was the 8th and last child born to Bob and Jean Bjur. Brian grew up on the family farm and was soon working alongside his parents and siblings in many annual harvests. Brian went to Wapato schools after Buena Elementary was closed down and graduated from Wapato High School. His favorite activities were playing football and skiing up at White Pass.
Brian inherited the gift of gab from his dad. He could strike up a conversation with literally anyone. He always took time to talk with people who were feeling down and tried to help them feel hope even when things seemed hopeless. And if the truth be told, Brian was no stranger to troubles of his own. He always had a twinkle in his eye and more than a bit of mischief up his sleeve. He seemed to always be coming up with new and creative ways to get IN and OUT OF trouble.
One of the most defining times in Brian’s life was when he went from being a participant in the Teen Challenge Program to being a minister in the program. Brian completed their ministry program in California and then returned to work at the Spokane Teen Challenge. He helped bring many young men to Jesus Christ during this time. He enjoyed giving his testimony and was often traveling around the country to speak at different churches and conferences. He lived to help others learn about God.
Brian’s favorite role in life was being a dad. He has three sons who he couldn’t be more proud of — Jared, Lucas and Jonah. Even when life’s circumstances had him separated from his boys, they were always the focus of his day and his prayers. He enjoyed seeing Jared mature into the talented musician and caring young man he is. He was also extremely proud of the loving and kind-hearted ways of his youngest boys, Lucas and Jonah. Brian also considered himself blessed to be a father figure to his stepdaughters, Ashley and Caitlin. He carried with him many, many happy memories of family celebrations when they were all together.
Brian passed away on September 22, 2021, from an unknown neurological disorder that robbed him of his health and mobility. During the past year, he was able to spend loads of time with his siblings and nephews. Even though his health steadily declined, he was always making us laugh. Just spending time with him was such a gift. He helped remind us of some important lessons about forgiveness, love and God’s grace.
Brian is survived by his son, Jared (32, Phoenix, AZ), sons, Lucas and Jonah (12, 10, Cheney, WA), and stepdaughters, Ashley (30, Cheney) and Caitlin (29, Spokane). He is also survived by his siblings, Gary, Laura, Ron and Joann.
The family would like to thank all his caregivers he worked with over the past year and special thanks to the staff at The Orchards who allowed him to live out his final days with dignity and self-determination.
A celebration of Life will be held at Yakima Sportsman’s Park on Saturday, October 9th for Brian and his sister, Susan Marie, who passed on 2/2/19. A tribute to Brian and Susan will start at 11:00 AM with a picnic lunch to follow. Please bring a dessert or side dish to share — main dish will be provided. Please be aware Sportsman’s Park requires a Discover Pass or $10 fee for parking. Arrangements have been made to cover the cost of your parking fee if needed. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
