Brian Alric Lind

Brian passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on June 5, 2020, after a courageous 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on May 28, 1979 to Rick and Kathy Lind; joining his sister Jennifer.
He grew up in Yakima, Washington; graduating from West Valley High School in 1997. He excelled academically and received degrees in both mathematics and computer science from WWU in 2002. After college he made his home in Seattle, where he worked as a financial team manager, for Avanade. He took great pride in his work, and was considered a mentor by his staff.
Brian was always game for an adventure, and an excellent travelling companion. He enjoyed exploring tropical locations with his cousins Brad and Paige, and visiting his heritage in Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and England with his Aunt Robin and his parents.
He was always very active and enjoyed outdoors activities. While at home in the city he enjoyed running and golfing, but he was always looking for an opportunity to get out into the wilderness for some hiking and fishing. He was always proud of the time he spent working summers for the Forest Service grooming trails and fighting fires.
Brian was also an avid sports fan. He enjoyed rooting for his local teams, especially while catching a Sounders game with his Uncle Tony or watching his cousin Sonja run cross-country.
He leaves behind his parents, sister Jennifer (Walter) Jordan, niece and nephew Juni and Bo Jordan, close cousins Kristin (Gerald) Blyker and their children Sonja and Olin, Brad (Paige) Jongejan, close aunt and uncle Terry and Tony Jongejan, aunt Robin Lind; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Brian was a gentle soul. He taught us to be kind and patient; to be thoughtful and see the humor in situations. We will forever remember his patience, funny t-shirts, generous gift giving, dry wit, his laugh, adventurous cooking, and his ability to be the “glue” that held people together. If you were lucky enough to be in his life, you were undoubtedly better for it.
Even in his illness he was able to remind us that relationships with family and friends should be our first priority. Our days together can be short; so love deeply, hold each other close, call often, connect always.
The family would like to give a special thanks to long time family friend Leslie Shaw for her spiritual words of comfort; and to his friend and roommate Erika Glunz for all her support over the years, especially in the last eight months. We also thank his team at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and to Compass Care Hospice, for their care and support.
Instead of flowers --- Please give on behalf of Brian to https://national-pancreatic-cancer-foundation.everydayhero.com/us/brian-lind.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a future date. Services will be through Shaw & Sons Funeral Home in Yakima. Please contact them for details. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
