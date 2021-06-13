Brian Alric Lind

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Brian passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on June 5, 2020, after a courageous 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on May 28, 1979, to Rick and Kathy Lind, joining his sister Jennifer.
He grew up in Yakima, Washington, graduating from West Valley High School in 1997. He excelled academically and received degrees in both mathematics and computer science from WWU in 2002. After college he made his home in Seattle, where he worked as a financial team manager, for Avanade. He took great pride in his work; and was considered a mentor by his staff.
Brian was always game for an adventure, and an excellent travelling companion. He enjoyed exploring tropical locations with his cousins Brad and Paige, and visiting his heritage in Sweden, Norway Ireland, and England with his Aunt Robin and his parents.
Even in his illness he was able to remind us that relationships with family and friends should be our first priority. Our days together can be short; so, love deeply, hold each other close, call often, connect always.
The Lind family will be having a Memorial Service for Brian on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:00pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901).
Brian was an avid Washington sports fan. It would be nice if you could wear a Mariner, Seahawks, Sounder, West Valley, WWU, or another Washington team shirt if you have one. Brian was also well known for his funny, ironic shirts. Wearing a “Brian” type shirt would be great as well.
If you are unable to attend, the Memorial Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Brian’s obituary on our website www.shawandsons.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
To honor Brian, a team has been formed with the PurpleStride Puget Sound race on April 30, 2022. This is a pancreatic cancer fundraiser. We would be honored to have as many as possible join in this event. If you can’t participate in person, your gift support to Brian’s team would be greatly appreciated. The steps to donate are as followed: On the internet, go to PurpleStride Puget Sound 2022, choose Fundraising and Teams at the top, view all teams, search for team name - Brian Lind.
