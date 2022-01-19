Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory
Brett Earl Huss, 58, passed away on January 12, 2022 at the Yakima Memorial Hospital with his wife and children by his side. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.
Brett was born on December 31, 1963, to Earl & Patricia (Johnston) Huss in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in Royal City, Washington where he met his high school sweetheart, Jacque. Brett and Jacque were married September 20, 1986.
Early on, Brett was a security specialist for the Air Force and was stationed in Maine. He went on to earn his Associates of Arts in Law and Justice. He spent many years working for Yakima Valley Community College as Sergeant of security until he medically retired.
Brett and Jacque built an amazing life together in Ellensburg. They had an undeniable love for one another, and it shows through their life and family that they built. Brett was a devoted husband and father to two children, Samantha and Taylor. He was always a hard worker, had a smile that would light up any room, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. He was an amazing artist, woodworker, and horse show husband.
His wife may have been the love of his life, but his four grandchildren were the light of his life. From attending their sports and school events to helping them with schoolwork. From building with Legos to taking them for rides on his electric wheelchair, he was always their biggest supporter and cheerleader.
Brett is survived by his beautiful wife, Jacque; daughter Samantha (Michael) Olson and their children Savannah and Bayleigh Olson; son Taylor (Kristalyn) Huss and their children Kelten and Rinley Huss; along with his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, grandparents, many friends who are considered family and numerous pets.
Memorial contributions in Brett’s honor are suggested to the Yakima Valley Pet Rescue, 1011 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima, WA 98902.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Brett and his family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
