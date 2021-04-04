Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home
Brett Andrew Bossert, 35, passed away on March 21, 2021.
Even though taken away from this world too young, his sparkling blue eyes, sweet smile, hugs and “I love you” will be remembered forever and always.
Brett was born September 27, 1985 in Yakima, WA. He was a loving, loyal, and honest soul, always kind, funny, witty, and determined.
He enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat, sitting around campfires, and listening to country music. He loved animals, especially his dogs Molly and Taz.
His hobbies included swimming, hunting, and playing guitar. His favorite foods were chocolate, steak and Taco Bell.
In his early 20’s, Brett purchased a home in Kennewick. He pursued a career as an HVAC CAD Detailer at Apollo Mechanical. Brett’s colleagues say they will miss his quirky pranks.
The family appreciates Apollo’s continued support after his health complications.
The family is also grateful to Holly Rabbitt for her love and commitment throughout Brett’s recovery and transition to assisted living at the Lighthouse and Rossetta.
Brett is survived by his mother Judy Devall; father Ben (Katy) Bossert; grandfather Ray Bossert; stepfather Randy Devall; siblings John (Kylee) Bossert, Lacey (Ryan) Cyr, Aaron Devall and Jessica (Kyle) Hutchinson; nieces Hannah Bossert and Kyley Cyr, and nephews Jack Bossert, Mason Cyr, and Nolan and Barrett Hutchinson.
Brett is preceded in death by his stepmother Rita Bossert, grandmothers Evon Bossert and Rose Hickman, and great-grandparents Ben and Barbara Bossert.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
