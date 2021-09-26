Brentley Ray Davis

Brentley Ray Davis was born sleeping like an angel on September 20th, 2021 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Wa. He is survived by his daddy Dalton J. Davis & mommy Madison S. Ryan-Howell, big sister Paisley and big brother Kaceton; his grandparents Marc & Jo Anne Sliger, great-grandparents Harold & Linda Sliger, Ray Beddingfield of Yakima, Tom & Connie Miller of Grandview, grandparents Monica Beitz & Carl Ryan, great-grandparents Ramon & Michelle Susilla of Finley, Wa., Don & Sandra Beck of Eltopia, Wa. and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service will be held Monday September 27th at 3:00 p.m. at Mueller’s Funeral Home in Kennewick, Wa.

