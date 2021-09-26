Brentley Ray Davis was born sleeping like an angel on September 20th, 2021 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Wa. He is survived by his daddy Dalton J. Davis & mommy Madison S. Ryan-Howell, big sister Paisley and big brother Kaceton; his grandparents Marc & Jo Anne Sliger, great-grandparents Harold & Linda Sliger, Ray Beddingfield of Yakima, Tom & Connie Miller of Grandview, grandparents Monica Beitz & Carl Ryan, great-grandparents Ramon & Michelle Susilla of Finley, Wa., Don & Sandra Beck of Eltopia, Wa. and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service will be held Monday September 27th at 3:00 p.m. at Mueller’s Funeral Home in Kennewick, Wa.
