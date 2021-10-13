On October 4, 2021, Brent Radford of Arlington, WA, passed away at home at the age of 42. He was born September 6, 1979 in Yakima, WA.
Brent is preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnny Asuncion, Sr., and cousins, Anthony Ibatuan, Gabriel Selix, and Michael Asuncion.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and his 2 daughters, Roslyn and Breanna, mother, Jane Asuncion, Yakima, WA, father, Jeff Radford, The Dalles, Oregon, brother, Scott Radford, Albuquerque, NM, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021. For details please contact the family.
