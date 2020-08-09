Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Brent Crocker Rozelle passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 3, 2020 after a 5 1/2-year battle with ALS. Brent was born on May 4, 1946 in Salt Lake City to William and Ruth Crocker Rozelle. Brent attended school in the SLC area until high school, when he transferred to, and graduated from, Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. From there he attended the University of Utah for both his undergraduate and Medical Degree. After graduation, he married Judy Pearson, and together they moved to Tucson, Arizona where he completed his internship and residency in anesthesiology.
They then moved to Germany, where he served two years as an anesthesiologist in the Army. Following overseas military duty, Brent started his anesthesia practice in Lubbock, Texas. Four years later, in 1981, narrowly missing the St. Helens explosion, they moved to the valley. He practiced in Yakima until 1995.
Throughout his life he was an avid fisherman, later enjoying many excursions with his boat to the Deschutes River or fishing locally in the Naches. He was also an accomplished alpine skier, both in Utah and the Northwest (White Pass). He flew sailplanes in Texas and later power planes locally. Thanks to an early retirement, Brent was able to enjoy his other passions in life. A typical day for Brent would start with a sunrise flight in his plane, enjoying the beauty of the valley and surrounding wildlife areas, which could be followed by a round of golf or a cruise on his motorcycle.
Brent is survived by his wife Judy P. Rozelle, two sons, William and Chris (wife Kristine) Rozelle, and his three grandchildren, Luke, Amelia, and Ryder Brent Rozelle.
A special thanks to his Tuesday and Thursday lunch bunch and the YCC staff, who were more like friends than employees. The support of friends put a smile on his face each morning and gave him the strength to carry on as long as he did. The family would like to thank the VA Home Based Primary Care, Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice, and most of all, Rebeca LaPlant, his primary caregiver for the past three years.
If you would like to help find a cure for this terrible disease, donations can be made to ALS-TDI at www.als.net/donate.
A Celebration of Life will be held soon. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
