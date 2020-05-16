Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Brent A. Whiteman passed away peacefully at home with his wife Jeanette and daughters by his side at the age of 79.
Brent was born on February 7, 1941 in Yakima, WA to Arthur and Eunice Whiteman. Brent moved to Ellensburg with his family his senior year where he played football, quarterback, speaking often of that undefeated season. Brent was also an accomplished skier, placing 3rd in the Junior Nationals Ski Championships, thus a ski scholarship to University of Colorado, Boulder. At 16, Brent was pictured in the Sports Illustrated Magazine, January 1958 Edition as one of the “tough to beat come the 1960 Olympics.” Brent was also very proud of skiing for the Washington Athletic Club, who sponsored and supported him along his skiing career. After college, Brent joined the Marine Corps, completing boot camp at notorious Paris Island.
Brent returned to Ellensburg in 1965 and farmed with his father and later ran Whiteman Tire Co. Brent married the love of his life and best friend, Jeanette Cody, in 1968 and raised four children. Brent and family spent time skiing, snowmobiling, and boating. He also enjoyed his infamous hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Brent was a Director of the Ellensburg Rodeo Board from 1977 -1988. The couple also enjoyed their membership in the Rigadoon Dance Club. Brent and Jeanette moved to Mercer Island and he enjoyed the boating business. He said it was easier to sell a boat rather than a tire.
In 2008 Brent and Jeanette moved back to Ellensburg to be near children and grandchildren. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, laughter, and strong spirit.
Brent is survived by his wife Jeanette of 51 years and his children Cody (Hannah) Whiteman of Rolla, Missouri, Leslie Whiteman of Renton, Jill (Jeff) Edson of Ellensburg and Kristin (Mark) Messner of Ellensburg. Brent was most proud of his seven grandchildren, Jacob (22), Matthew (18), Colby (20), Molly (18), Parker (9), Bryce (18), and Reagan (14); sister, Karen Gilbert (Jim), of Yakima and brother, Frank (Barbara) Whiteman of Vancouver, WA.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy Hitchcock, and his niece Lisa Hitchcock. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to KVH Hospice, 1506 Radio Rd., Ellensburg, WA 98926.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID 19. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
