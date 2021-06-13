Brendan Michael Murphy

1985-2021
Brendan was born in Yakima, WA, on September 9, 1985, to Michael and Melanie Murphy. We lost Brendan when he took his life on May 30, 2021.
Brendan was a joy to us. Oh, how we loved our son! As his mother, I called him My Sunshine Boy because he was such a smiley, happy, easygoing kid. Everyone loved him. Brendan went to Westside Christian School (Riverside) from preschool through high school. He loved baseball and played for many years—all the way from T-ball to Little League to the school team. In his teens, his focus changed to music. He was on worship team at church and traveled to Texas to participate in discipleship/leadership training. He was a born leader! He had many jobs and did well in all of them, and made lots of friends along the way. He just had that certain something that draws people in. He was very tenderhearted and kind, and generous. He would help anybody anytime with whatever they needed. He was very smart and extremely well-read and could converse at length on a wide variety of topics. He had a phenomenal memory and could recall things he had read at will, using logic and discernment to put all the pieces together and add to his knowledge. He was constantly learning.
Brendan was full of music and was a remarkably gifted musician and songwriter as well, on the drums, guitar, and piano. I could listen to him play for hours. He had a wonderful sense of humor and we shared jokes all the time. He gave the very best bear hugs. He really loved animals. He was very close to his Dad. They shared a special bond and they talked often. Family was so important to him. Brendan loved his children deeply.
Brendan loved the Lord. He was (is!) a worshiper. Brendan’s destiny was not stolen. He is fulfilling his destiny in Heaven right now! We know he is walking and talking with Jesus now about everything under the sun (and above). He is sailing with his two Papas, and probably jamming with King David, too. It gives us peace to know that we will see him again and spend eternity with him. But, as good as that sounds, we surely wish we had him back here. His life was invaluable. He leaves a giant hole. But I know way down deep that the Love of the Lord will hold us tight and keep us. Go with God, precious son, we’ll hold you in our hearts until we meet again.
Brendan is survived by his partner, Tisheena Wadsworth, and their daughter, Raegan Murphy (age 8). He is also survived by his two children, Audrey (12) and Connor (10) Murphy from his previous marriage to Erin (Kolar); his parents, Michael and Melanie Murphy; his sisters, Tessa Robinson (Dan) and Keely Murphy Pickerel (Mark); his grandmothers Peggy Tait, Kathie Hahn, and Lucille Murphy; as well as four nieces and one nephew. Plus, numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Our prayer for you, Ephesians 3:14-21:
14-15 When I think of the wisdom and scope of his plan, I fall down on my knees and pray to the Father of all the great family of God—some of them already in heaven and some down here on earth— 16 that out of his glorious, unlimited resources he will give you the mighty inner strengthening of his Holy Spirit. 17 And I pray that Christ will be more and more at home in your hearts, living within you as you trust in him. May your roots go down deep into the soil of God’s marvelous love; 18-19 and may you be able to feel and understand, as all God’s children should, how long, how wide, how deep, and how high his love really is; and to experience this love for yourselves, though it is so great that you will never see the end of it or fully know or understand it. And so at last you will be filled up with God himself.
20 Now glory be to God, who by his mighty power at work within us is able to do far more than we would ever dare to ask or even dream of—infinitely beyond our highest prayers, desires, thoughts, or hopes. 21 May he be given glory forever and ever through endless ages because of his master plan of salvation for the Church through Jesus Christ.
A memorial will be held at 2 pm on June 19th at Mountainview Christian Fellowship, 7105 Alpine Way, Yakima, WA 98908.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a fund for Tisheena and Raegan by visiting our GoFundMe Memorial Fund webpage, titled “Brendan Murphy Memorial Fund.” We invite you to visit Legacy.com to share your memories of Brendan.
