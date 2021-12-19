Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Brenda Sue Kelley Peltier, born on June 6, 1957, age 64, went on to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021. Brenda was a woman with a full heart of gold for anyone who needed anything.
Brenda is survived by her husband Ken Peltier of 32 years, her child Belinda Morton — son in-law Ron Morton, grandchildren Jocalynn R. Morton-Cook, Dylan Cook, Brenna Morton, Hunter Terry Morton and Ron Morton Jr. Brenda was able to meet the light of her life with her first great-grandson Sonny Terry Morton. She leaves behind her siblings Linda, Danny, Denis, Billy, and David Kelley, along with her father Roy Kelley and with the passing of her mother Mary Richardson Kelley on December 10, 2021. As quoted by Brenna Morton, “I am happy my grandma has her mom to be with her.” Too many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins to list but she loved all of you!
Brenda was gone too young and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at Full Gospel Church (1602 Englewood Ave., Yakima, WA). Her final resting place is West Hills Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
