Brenda Stewart

Brenda “Bren” Stewart, aka “Sissy,” was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 17, 2022 at the age of 64.
She was born to Donald and Emily Frederick on December 19, 1957. After graduating from high school, she met Scott Stewart and together they had four children, Alan, Cheyenne, Destiny and Brandi. In 1998 she married Curtis Stewart and gained a stepson, Issac; she became a widow in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Sr. and Emily, siblings, Donald Jr, Darrell, and Dale, and one grandchild. Brenda is survived by her children, Alan, Cheyenne, Destiny, and Brandi, and stepsons Isaac and Lil Eric; her spouse, Eric, and by her siblings Sue, Doug and Shaunie, Benita and Tom, Larry, and Chales. She has 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, two of which she raised, Dezire and Armani. She has many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
“I am never far away as long as you remember: we laughed, we lived, we loved, and that is what matters most.”
“Love you to the moon and back.”
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 pm on May 23, 2022 at Shaw and Sons in Yakima, WA. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
