Valley Hills Funeral Home
On June 11th, 2020, Brenda Lynn Sauceda went to be with our Lord. She was born on August 30th, 1977 in San Antonio, Texas to Luis Jr. and Rosalinda Sauceda. Brenda was a very special daughter, sister, aunt, goddaughter, niece, cousin, great aunt, and a BEST FRIEND FOREVER.
Her life was about, family, fun, traveling, living and giving. To share her love, she would always extend a hug with a warm smile. She cared deeply for family and would “take the shirt off her back’’ to help comfort anyone of us in need. Brenda enjoyed movies, music, along with dining out with family and friends. A favorite pastime she took pleasure in was a competitive game of poker with her brother and uncles. They were excited to have her at the table; she could hold her own; they often said she was sharp and bright at it. Brenda also cherished the chance to travel. She often visited her birthplace where she reconnected with friends. She traveled to Hawaii and around the state of Washington to visit family. Brenda often made trips with Mom and Dad; some memorable events were to Las Vegas where she attended an NBA Summer League Tournament; she loved her San Antonio Spurs. After, her and Dad would enjoy dancing. With Mom, to New York City where they attended an Adele concert. She also, made several weekend getaways with dear friends. Again, making memories that would last a lifetime.
Brenda had a big heart, anyone who knew her felt the love she had for people. She was generous and gave diligently to charities such as: Save the Children, the UN Refugee Agency, and Habitat for Humanity. Brenda was sincere in her wish for a better world for everyone.
Brenda was an avid reader, since childhood she had a love for learning. Looking through her achievements and accomplishments showed who she was. Brenda was an intellect and a great student. During her senior year at Eisenhower High School she was one of fifteen students to receive the Hispanic Academic Achievement Scholarship. Brenda graduated high school in June 1995.
To her advantage, Brenda was able to quickly adapt to any job demand. She acquired a position with Aetna Life Insurance Company from 2000-2007. She grew up with a great respect for medicine, her mother being a license practical nurse and her father a combat medic in the army; this was a familiar call and something that she desired to do. So, she went back to school and attended Yakima Valley College and in 2010 received a nursing degree. She began her position as a Registered Nurse with Sunnyside Astria Hospital where she thrived on the challenging duties of her work. At the peak of her career Brenda was employed by Liberty Life Assurance as a medical case manager. Working in the health field was the most rewarding success.
In January of 2015, Brenda was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a stage four brain tumor. She knew exactly what she was up against. Due to her prognosis she made the decision to leave her job and came home to live with her parents. Although, her illness created many obstacles she was determined to spend her last days making memorable moments with family and friends. We will all cherish the time Brenda spent with us and she will live on, forever in our hearts. Always giving to the end; Brenda taught us to be humble, share, enjoy life, and especially to spend time with those we love. Thank you, Brenda, for being in our lives; we are going to miss you so much.
Brenda is survived by her parents Luis and Linda Sauceda, brother, Robert Sauceda, sister-in-law, Jennifer, niece, Mallorie, and nephew, Corbin from San Antonio, Texas, and numerous beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, co-workers, and friends.
Brenda is preceded in her death by her grandparents: Francisco & Juanita Perez, Luis Sr. & Maria Inez Sauceda, aunts: Denna Gonzalez, Yolanda and Monica Sauceda; cousins: Jennifer Patterson, Johnny Lee Crowder Jr., and Efrain Quiroz III.
Due to the circumstances, services will be limited to family only. Brenda would not want any of you to be at any risk. Thank you for understanding. Her final resting place will be Reservation Community Park in Wapato, WA.
Brenda’s request: In lieu of flowers please make your donations to North Star Lodge – Cancer Treatment Center in Yakima, Washington. Let’s do our part to give hope. Please visitwww.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In