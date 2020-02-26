Brenda Kay Garris (Lynch) passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2020 to the words of The Lord’s Prayer. Brenda was born on December 30th, 1963 in St. Ignatius, Montana to Sandy Shaw and Hank Turk. She is survived by her children: Krista, Dustin, Mellisa and Jacob, along with her grandchildren: Maximillian, Kacin, Emmett, Leona, and Gwennivere. Her love and friendship is missed dearly, but will never be forgotten. Rest easy Tiger!
Please join us on March 1st, 2020 at noon to celebrate her life at Birchfield Manor, 2018 Birchfield Rd., Yakima, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In