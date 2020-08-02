Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Remembering
Brenda Jo Lewis
July 21, 1947 – July 24, 2020
Brenda (Jo) Lewis, 73, was born to Orel and Ruby Irene (Jones) Ply in Yellville, Arkansas. Brenda, or as many called her Jo Jo, was one of 8 children. She attended and graduated from Highland High School in Cowiche, Washington. She resided in Yakima, Washington with her devoted and loving husband Vernon Lewis and her ever caring son Shane Lewis.
Jo married the love of her life Vernon Lewis on December 13, 1982. They were happily married for 37 years. She is survived by her husband and children, Ted Fisher and wife Rachel, Debbi Farwell, Shane Lewis, Brad Lewis and wife Natalie and Casey Lewis and wife Cheryl; her grandchildren, Amanda Hornbuckle, Kyle, Chad, Chase and Madison Lewis. Troy Claudio, Elizabeth Sharp and Zach and Braden Fisher.
Jo was a genuinely loving and caring wife, mother and friend to so many. Among her many and varied interests there are some she particularly enjoyed. She loved cooking and sharing meals and recipes with friends and family. She loved being a hostess whether it be a holiday or a weeknight meal. No one was ever turned away from her doorstep. She always made extra for anyone that may drop by. Jo had a passion for gardening and preserving everything that came from the garden. Her famous salsa and jams were a couple of things all will remember that had the opportunity to enjoy it or take a jar home. She loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada and even had the pleasure of an Alaskan cruise just a few years ago. Jo very much enjoyed the outdoors. She loved camping getaways to Lake Roosevelt with family and friends, even taking on the seemingly never ending task of preparing meals for all. She and Vernon even rented a huge houseboat for their 30th wedding anniversary and hosted the entire family to celebrate their love for one another. Jo enjoyed trips out on the boat fishing. Even more so when she caught more than the boys. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever possible.
Jo had the most forgiving, accepting and warmhearted soul. Although many people in life make poor choices and bad decisions she was always the one to offer second and third chances along with help and guidance. She was an inspiration and a moral compass for many of us. Her beautiful smile and soft spoken words lit up our world and without them it feels a little dimmer. Brenda (Jo Jo) Lewis will be missed so very dearly by so many.
Jo was preceded in death by both of her parents, 2 brothers, Monte Wayne Ply and Jimmy Dale (J.D.) Ply, and 2 sisters. Phyllis McLean and Jackie Ply. Jo is survived by brother Troy (Button) Ply and sisters Darlene Hanstedt and Linda Goss.
A visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso, Tuesday, August 4th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be performed at West Hills Cemetery, Wednesday, August 5th at 10:30 a.m. To share a memory with the family please visit www.lepfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In