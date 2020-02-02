Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Braydon Ezra Dorsett, age 35, passed away on January 25th, 2020 at his residence in Yakima. Braydon was born in Wenatchee, WA to Bill and Charollette Dorsett on February 12th, 1984. He graduated from East Valley High School in 2002. He spent the early years of his childhood growing up in Wenatchee until family relocated to the Yakima valley. At a young age, Braydon loved anything that had to do with dirt or equipment. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, four wheelers and mud bogging in his Suzuki Samurai, mostly right side up.
He went on to work various trades before starting his love of being an owner operator of his own log truck company. He had the uncanny ability to make friends wherever he went. He always had multiple things going and seemed to be the happiest when he had many projects to do and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Braydon loved his family and especially his nephews, giving them rides on his tractor and letting them sit in the log truck and honk the air horn.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Glenn and Jeanelle England; and Bill Dorsett Sr. Survived by parents, Bill and Charollette (England) Dorsett; sisters Marie Loran (Jeremy), and Ellisa Vanderhoof, and three nephews, Kaiden, Lincoln and Ezra.
A celebration of life will be held on February 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima) and a gathering to follow at Terrace Heights Grange (3701 W. Birchfield Rd., Yakima). To share a memory or story with Braydon’s family please visit www.shawandsons.com.
