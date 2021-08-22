Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Brandon Earl Sills passed away suddenly at the Yakima Valley Medical Center on July 31, 2021 due to complications of Covid 19. He was born on May 27, 1978 to Diane Boyd and Chris Sills, in Yakima, Wa. He is survived by his mother Diane Boyd and step father John Appleby and longtime partner April Stadler. Brandon was a big Seattle Seahawks fan and an avid toy collector of Funko Pop Toys. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and one living grandmother, Lavon Sills. 1st Thessalonians 4:17-18
