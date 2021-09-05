Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Bradley Jacobson, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and teacher died of Multiple Systems Atrophy Parkinson’s Disease on August 26, 2021, at his home in Cowiche, WA. He was born the third of four sons to Lorin and Shirley Jacobson in Deadwood, SD on June 25, 1959. His family moved to Polson, MT when he was just a baby. Brad developed life-long friendships with his classmates in the Polson School District. He excelled in sports including baseball, football, track, basketball, and skiing. Brad’s father instilled in him a love of farm animals, especially sheep. It was in Montana that Brad began his lifelong love of hunting big game, fishing, camping, rafting, and hiking. He had many great memories of those outdoor experiences with his friends.
Brad earned scholarships in football and track to Western Montana College after graduating high school in 1977. He graduated with degrees in chemistry, biology, and secondary education from the University of Montana in 1982. He taught science in Two Eagle River School in Pablo, MT for two years followed by a year at Whitehall High School before landing his 32-year long teaching and coaching career in the Highland School District in Cowiche, WA. Throughout these years Brad taught thousands of students. Brad began teaching jr. high science for many years before switching to high school chemistry and physics. He coached football, basketball, and track during his teaching career as well. Brad was a well-respected teacher and mentored many younger teachers during his tenure. When he would run across former graduates, many of them told him they had pursued a career in science or medicine because of his teaching. Brad was delighted to have left such a strong science legacy among the students of Highland School District. He also left a beautiful physical gift to Highland: the wetland that adorns the front lawn of the high school building. Brad planted the trees that grow there, transplanting some from his native Montana.
In 1993, he married Megan Cassidy and the couple welcomed two children, John and Maria, some years later. Brad instilled in his children a love of animals and taught them to work with their small herd of sheep, goats, chickens, and ducks. He was constantly impressed with his children’s accomplishments. Whether it was John’s awards in Special Olympics and horseback riding with Pegasus Project or Maria’s illustrations and articles in Unleashed, Brad was always a proud supporter of his children. Mostly, he was glad to have two such kind and caring children.
Every summer Brad loved to spend time in Montana at Flathead Lake or with his brothers in Missoula. Brad had a love of reading westerns, often reading the same one multiple times. Most of all, Brad loved working on his small farm in Cowiche with the sheep and goats, tending to his garden, and keeping up with the yard work. He was truly an outdoorsman, barely coming in during the summer hours. Brad loved to see his hunting dogs point and retrieve pheasants. He was very successful with a few hunting dogs by his side.
When Brad was 50, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Being a scientist, he volunteered for studies to try out new medications for this disease in the hopes of finding a cure. Later, his diagnosis was changed to MSA, a rarer form of Parkinson’s. Despite this devastating new diagnosis, Brad never complained of his disease or the unfairness of it all. He said he had to play the hand he was dealt.
Brad received expert care from medical professionals and others during the last years of his life. His family would like to thank the caring expertise of neurologist Dr. Shu-Ching Hu of UW Medical Center, Dr. Duane Teerink of Pacific Crest Medical Center, physical therapist Bruce Whiteside, palliative care nurse Bob Bordeaux, home caregiver Quinella Brown, hospice nurse Joleen Ringer, hospice aids Debra Shepherd and McKayla Lai, hospice social worker Jackie Williams, and chaplain Scott Klepach. Your tender care helped him deal with his devastating disease.
Brad is preceded in death by his father and hunting dogs Molly, Heidi, and Tana. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Megan, and children, John and Maria, along with his mother and all of his brothers, Rod (Karen) of Calgary, Jim (Margo) of Missoula, Jeff, also of Missoula, along with nephews: Joel, Nicholas, Logan, Nick, and nieces: Jenna, Patty, Kelsey, Lizzy, Anne-Marie, Rosie, Heather, and Maddie as well as many friends in Montana and Washington. He will be missed by so many.
Brad will continue to teach posthumously by donating his body to science. There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, so that a cure can be found for Parkinson’s disease and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Leave a memory of Brad for his family online at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brad, you will remain in our hearts forever. The legacy you leave behind on earth stretches far and wide. Rest in peace, dear man.
