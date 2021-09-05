Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Bradley Aaron Sturgeon, 36, of Selah, Washington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Bradley was born March 26, 1985 in Yakima, Washington to Cindy and Greg Sturgeon. Brad attended school in Selah where many friends and memories were made. He enjoyed the outdoors, including four wheeling in the mountains, and hunting, and was a fishing fool. Brad was mechanically inclined and fixed everything he touched.
Brad is survived by his significant other Stephanie Mickey, mother Cindy, father Greg, and sister Jen & husband Brad.
He is also survived by nephews Brody and Blake Bainter, his grandparents Jim and Mickey Robinson, grandmother Pat Sturgeon, several aunts, uncles & cousins.
Brad was preceded in death by his step-father Doug White, grandfather Dwain Sturgeon, grandmother Melba Tomchick and friends Tim Mills, Jesse Thorp and Jeremy Conklin.
A celebration of life for Bradley will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com for the Sturgeon family.
