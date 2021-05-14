Brad Roy Gilbert, “The Mustache,” passed away on April 20th, 2021 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Spokane, WA to Roy Gilbert and Bonnie Swartz in 1953. He grew up in Spokane and graduated from University High School.
He served in the United States Army and wore many hats through various employments. This included Salisbury & Dietz, R&R Beverage in Yakima, Union Gap Police Department and Spokane County Sheriffs Department. Not to be forgotten is owning two convenience stores in the Gap, Brad’s Jackpot and BJ’s Get ‘N’ Go.
He was an outstanding son, devoted father, loving husband, excellent boss, courageous police officer and Sheriff’s deputy, an incredible friend to so many, and a man of true patriotism. If you asked him what his greatest accomplishment in life was he would say his family.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, daughter, Bailey, and son, Caden; as well as four sisters, Terré, Debbie, Kim, and Chris, and one brother, Jim, and many in-laws who he was crazy about. He also had many nieces and nephews who considered him a strong influence in their lives whom he loved beyond measure.
Brad will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake on June 30th at 2:30 pm. A reception will follow at Northern Quest. Please let Julie know if you plan on attending as numbers are limited.
