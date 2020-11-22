Brad Adler

Our dear, sweet and kind brother, Brad, was born on July 30, 1953 to A.D. and Phyllis Adler in Yakima, sharing his birthday with his twin, Bruce. We were blessed and privileged to have him as our brother, uncle and friend. He will be fondly remembered as a man of integrity, generosity, decency and strength. We are grateful to have shared life with him as he understood the important things in life (family), and we all benefited from his quiet wisdom. He defined “cool.”
Brad was a self-taught talented carpenter, builder and contractor. His skills took him to many places. Whether it was a steel building in Dutch Harbor, AK, a school house on San Juan Island, or restoration of a cottage in Maine his exceptional skill and expertise showed through. True to his generous nature he helped all of us, family and friends alike, with our homes which brought joy to all our lives. His most recent project was transforming an old theater in Skykomish into a lodge. He thrived as an independent contractor in Seattle.
He was a fun, free spirit and always a pleasure to be around. He accepted people on their terms because he understood their humanity. He was always quietly present for family occasions and made time for his many nieces and nephews. Last Halloween he and Bruce took the kids trick- or- treating. Brad led the gaggle of children with a neon light spear, careful to keep an eye out for stragglers as he had done with all his brothers and sisters.
Brad loved sports. He was always checking rankings and was partial to the Seattle Seahawks. Golfing was a passion, and he loved coming to Yakima for the annual “Duffers’ Open Tournament,” a friendly competition among his golfing buddies, many of whom were lifelong friends from his hometown of Yakima. He also was a wine connoisseur and even produced some of his own!
While visiting Bruce in St. George, UT he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May. He passed away on November 8, 2020. Brad was 67.
Brad lived life on his own terms and he enjoyed life. He was a quiet inspiration to us all, not by telling, but by doing. He was a humble and private man and we attempt to honor his memory here. Thank you, Bradler, for helping us all through life with your sage advice and your calm insight. We are all better people for having known and loved you.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother and father and his step-mom, Peggy, his brother, Doug, and his sister, Heather. He left behind his twin brother, Bruce, Dan, Cherie, Teresa, Marie, Don, Vicki, Debbie and sooo many nieces and nephews who adored him! How lucky is that?!
We will be raising a glass to Brad’s well-lived life during the summer in Yakima when safe gatherings will be allowed. But for today, recall a special Bradler memory of your own. If you would like to share a fond memory or expression of sympathy go to: kramerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
