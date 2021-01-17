Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
An angel must have escorted 83-year-old Boyd Allen Higbee from his Covid ICU bed to meet his Maker on New Year’s Day. Boyd told Susan, his wife, “I’m leaving now,” and he did!
Born in Downey, Idaho, but raised in Yakima, Boyd had an innovative mind that often translated to mischievous. His 6th grade teacher at Nob Hill School was the first to recognize his potential and encourage him (good teachers matter). Boyd joined the Navy after graduating Yakima High School, then moved to Key West, Florida. He married Judy Fout and had 2 children, Karen and Scott.
Boyd excelled in test competition to become an NCR Computer Technician until Hurricane Andrew changed his life. He moved to San Diego, where he married Susan Haull and eventually resided in Selah, Washington.
His talents and generous nature gained him many friends and prompted him to portray Santa Claus for church and a nursing home.
Boyd joined his parents, Howard and Luetta Higbee, in heaven, along with sister Averl Capistran and brother Howard Neil Higbee. Surviving him are siblings Neta (Jim) Winkwerder, Irene Naasz, and Dennis (Sharon) Higbee. Also surviving him are his wife Susan Higbee, daughter Karen Higbee Messina, son Scott Allen (Jane) Higbee, grandsons Kevin and Ryan Higbee, a step-daughter, Tammy Parker, and step-son Curtis Parker along with two step-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a sister-in-law, Sue Higbee, and ex-wife Judy Bays.
There are no services planned. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
