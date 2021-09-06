Bonnie Laura Anderson Cady passed away peacefully June 24, 2021 at Memorial Hospital with her daughter Kelly by her side.
Bonnie was born February 12, 1934 to Robert Earl Anderson and Mildred Peters Anderson. She had two older sisters and a younger brother. The family lived in the Cowiche area moving several times – two of which were due to house fires. Bonnie grew up working in the apple orchards and taking care of the milk cows the family raised. One of her chores was cleaning milk cans. To the day she died, Bonnie couldn’t drink milk without being haunted by the rancid smell of day-old milk!
After graduating from Highland High School, Bonnie married Donald Weiss and had three children: Mark, Michael, and Kelly. When her children were school age, she started working at Washington Mutual during the day and putting herself through business school at night. Despite being a working mother, she continued to be actively involved in her children’s activities.
Bonnie worked at the bank for over 30 years and was a member of Business of Professional Women. In her early years as a teller, she was the first person in Yakima to be held up at gunpoint. She got her picture in the newspaper, but took it all in stride saying that she was just doing her job. Bonnie made a lot of friends at the bank in both customers and coworkers. Halloween was particularly fun, and she enjoyed dressing in costumes for work.
From cookies to cakes and pies, Bonnie loved to bake. Her family’s favorite was her German chocolate cake served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. She was also an excellent and detailed knitter. She loved trying new projects and had completed baby blankets ready as gifts.
Bonnie loved people and had a number of volunteer activities. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital in Same Day Surgery giving information to family members of patients and bringing them coffee and water. She baked cookies once a week for Camp Hope and also provided cookies and coffee to Indian John rest area. She was proudest of her involvement in the group that brought youth soccer to the Yakima Valley.
Later in life she married Gene Cady. They enjoyed traveling together to places like Mexico, Arizona, and their favorite place, Spanish Head in Lincoln City. They looked forward to meals on the balcony with a glass of wine or coffee enjoying watching the waves. They felt extra lucky if they got to watch a big storm blow through.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Gene Cady, her parents, Robert Earl and Mildred Anderson, her sisters, Betty Gilden and Earlene Barich, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her three children, Mark Weiss, Michael Weiss, and Kelly Canfield, her brother Ron Anderson and his companion Audrey, her grandchildren Michael, Allen (Caitlin), Kimberly (Collin), Adam, MacKenzie, Michela, and Henry, and great-grandchildren Adel, Aspen, and Ella. Of course we can’t forget about the fun loving Barich family!
A celebration of life will be held September 18, 2021 at the Harman Center’s patio which will begin at 1:00 pm and end at 4:00 pm. A buffet and drinks will be provided.
Please come and celebrate the life of Bonnie Cady. She will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
