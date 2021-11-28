Our mother is finally at rest. Bonnie Jean Merz passed away peacefully in her sleep November 8, 2021. She was 96 years old. Before we lost Mom to Lewy Body Dementia, she would often say, “Don’t be sad when I die, I want to go ‘Home.’” Mom loved the Lord. She faithfully read her Bible daily and was always ready to discuss a passage that was especially meaningful to her. Bonnie was born May 5, 1925 in Tacoma, WA. After graduating from Stadium High School she married the boy who lived across the street, Don Merz, April 6, 1946. They then moved to the Yakima Valley where they farmed and raised six children. Mom would recall those early days shaking her head commenting how hard life was living in a Young’s cabin, which was a simple 10x20 structure with no running water.
Mom was an extremely shy person. Looking back over her life, it amazes us that after she taught herself to knit she opened up a yarn shop in our home. She sold yarn, knitting machines, supplies, and also taught women how to knit. She continued knitting into her nineties, donating hundreds of caps and scarves to various charities. Mom surprised us again by teaching microwave cooking classes when microwaves became a common household item in the late 1970s. When our father died in 1988, Mom found comfort and meaning in her life as a hospice volunteer.
In addition to her husband, Don, she was preceded in death by son Martin Merz. She is survived by her children Marcus and spouse Connie Merz, Karen Cope, Rachel and spouse Bill Ellis, Paul and spouse Shelly Merz, Rebecca and spouse Darell Kok, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years Don and Bonnie supported the work of the Union Gospel Mission, donations are encouraged in their memory. At Bonnie’s request there will be no memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in