On 12/31/2021 the world lost a great lady in Bonnie Jean Jones. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side.
Bonnie was born December 15, 1934, to Glen and Helen VanLandingham in Nampa, Idaho. Her father worked for Morrison-Knudsen Construction resulting in Bonnie living in twelve different cities by the time she graduated from high school in Los Banos, CA. Her family lived in Yakima in 1938-39 while Glen helped build the Rosa Dam. After high school she moved to Boise to attend Link’s School of Business. While shopping for a car in Boise with her father in tow, she found a car and a husband-to-be in the car salesman. Bonnie and Dwayne Jones were married in Boise in September 1953.
After living in Boise, Sacramento, Seattle and Pendleton they settled in Yakima in 1964 and raised their two sons Jan and Daren. She and Dwayne had many travel adventures including lots of fishing and camping, international cruises and European travels. For several years they headed south to Peoria for Mariners Spring Training.
Bonnie was a life-long learner, not intimidated by any project and definitely never bought into the saying “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” She had an artistic and creative side and was skilled in painting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, beading and cross stitch. Her painting of a descending dove hung in the sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 45 years. A voracious reader all her life, she was a very regular library patron. In her later years and ongoing battle with macular degeneration, she transitioned to audio books where the written word continued to enrich her life.
Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Jan (Jean) and Daren (Lori); grandchildren Ryan (Jane), Reece (Courtney), Kyle (Kellie), Lindsey Carter (Brian) and great-grandson Brooks. She will be missed greatly by all of us. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dwayne.
The family would like to thank her wonderful family at Avamere-Englewood Heights, the caring staff at Memorial Hospital as well as The Cottage in the Meadow. At Bonnie’s request, there will not be a service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in