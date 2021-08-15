Lauer Funeral Home
Bonnie Jean Houser entered heaven on August 8, 2021. She was born in Yellville, Arkansas to Troy and Lois Mears. She was the fourth child out of nine born to them. Bonnie attended school in Sunnyside and married Larry Houser from Grandview in 1959. They made their home in Grandview for many years before Larry’s death in 2017. Bonnie moved to Deer Park in 2018 to be closer to her daughter Lori and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie was employed at many places throughout her life and always loved working with people. After many years of working retail, she owned her own business in the window covering and drapery business. Prior to her move to Deer Park, she and her husband managed Quail Run Senior Mobile Park in Grandview. Out of her many jobs, she enjoyed being a grandma and great-grandma the most. She said it was the best job she ever had. Spending time with family was always a priority and they always came first. In earlier years she and Larry traveled around the country several times and especially enjoyed their trips to Arkansas. Those trips always included a lot of laughter and several wrong turns. Bonnie is survived by her daughter Lori and son in law David Taylor of Deer Park; grandchildren Lindsay Henley (Tad) and Scott Taylor (Danielle); four great-grandchildren, Aria, Kylan, Theo, and William; her two brothers, Carl Mears (Bonny) and Blaine Mears (Marilyn); sister-in-law Velma Mears and sister Judy Orth. She also had many beloved nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Larry Houser; her parents Troy and Lois Mears; her four brothers, Paul Mears, Russell Mears, Jim Mears, and Lester Clyde Mears; her sister Betty Hall; her husband Robert Jr. and her sister in law Bonny Mears. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. If you would like to honor Bonnie, you may make memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Euclid St., Grandview, WA 98930 and/or Hospice House of North Spokane, 102 West Rhodes, Spokane, WA 99208. Lauer Funeral Home, Deer Park, WA.
